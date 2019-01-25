Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Davos and the promise of foreign direct investment

25 January 2019 - 09:31 Business Day TV
The mountain resort of Davos, Switzerland, on January 15 2019. Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN
The mountain resort of Davos, Switzerland, on January 15 2019. Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Foreign direct investment into SA skyrocketed by 446% in 2018 as the country slowly moved closer to realising President Cyril Ramaphosa’s investment target of R1.2-trillion worth of investment into the country over the next five years.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) provides the perfect platform to interact with potential investors for further support.

Jacko Maree, investment envoy to the president, joined Business Day TV, to discuss how investor-friendly SA is.

Jacko Maree, investment envoy to the president, talks to Business Day TV, about SA’s investment case

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

