Business confidence falls in fourth quarter

Seven out of every 10 respondents remained unhappy with prevailing business conditions, while confidence continued to track below the neutral 50 mark in all the sectors.

The survey was completed shortly before the Reserve Bank raised its repo rate 25 basis points to 6.75% and cabinet reshuffle which both occurred on November 22.

New vehicle dealers were the most pessimistic of the five sectors covered. Business confidence among new vehicle dealers plunged to 15 points in the fourth quarter from 22 in the third.

"If it wasn’t for the unusually large drop in new vehicle dealer confidence, the RMB/BER business confidence index would have risen for the first time in almost a year," the report said.

Three of the five sectors the survey covers showed rises.

Retailers registered the biggest improvement with their business confidence rebounding to 33 points from 23 points. If the survey had been done after "Black Friday" on November 23, the lift in optimism may have been higher, the report noted.