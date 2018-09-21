Economy

News Leader

WATCH: What the Bank’s decision to keep rates on hold means

21 September 2018 - 08:31 Business Day TV
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The South African Reserve Bank announced on Thursday that it would keep rates on hold at 6.5%.

Although governor Lesetja Kganyago also warned of the many risks that lie ahead.

A panel of experts, consisting of Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop, Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and Kwaku Koranteng, head of institutional business at Absa Multimanagement, joined Business Day TV to discuss the implications of the Reserve Bank’s decision.

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop, Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and Kwaku Koranteng, head of institutional business at Absa Multimanagement talks to Business Day TV

Behind the Reserve Bank’s close call to hold rates

MPC votes 4-3 to keep the repo rate at 6.5% as the economy looks set to grow just 0.7% in 2018
Economy
5 hours ago

Grim growth forecast keeps rate hike at bay

MPC votes 4-3 to keep the repo rate at 6.5% as the economy looks set to grow just 0.7% in 2018
Economy
5 hours ago

Reserve Bank keeps rates on hold but warns of myriad risks

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kjanyago highlights weaker rand and rising oil prices as concerns
Economy
18 hours ago

Reserve Bank walks a tightrope on interest rates

Most economists expect monetary policy committee to hold, while others say weak rand and oil price will force its hand
Economy
1 day ago

Tough call for Bank on interest rates

Most economists expect monetary policy committee to hold, while others say weak rand and oil price will force its hand
Economy
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Behind the Reserve Bank’s close call to hold rates
Economy
2.
What to expect from the president’s stimulus ...
Economy
3.
Cabinet adopts package aimed at igniting economic ...
Economy
4.
Reserve Bank keeps rates on hold but warns of ...
Economy
5.
Grim growth forecast keeps rate hike at bay
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.