WATCH: What the Bank’s decision to keep rates on hold means

The South African Reserve Bank announced on Thursday that it would keep rates on hold at 6.5%.

Although governor Lesetja Kganyago also warned of the many risks that lie ahead.

A panel of experts, consisting of Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop, Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and Kwaku Koranteng, head of institutional business at Absa Multimanagement, joined Business Day TV to discuss the implications of the Reserve Bank’s decision.