Confidence in agribusiness falls to two-year low, on uncertainty over land

The continued policy uncertainty around land reform has left agribusiness gloomy about business conditions.

The agribusiness confidence index, which gauges sentiment in the agricultural sector, declined to the lowest level in over two years.

The index fell by six points to 48 in the third quarter of 2018.

A score below the neutral 50-point level indicates that agribusinesses are downbeat about business conditions.

The last time confidence in the sector was this low was when the country experienced a drought in 2016.

"The lack of clarity regarding the land reform policy proposal, particularly expropriation without compensation, remains a key risk that could potentially undermine investment and long-run growth prospects in the sector," agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo said.

Data from Stats SA last week showed SA had plunged into a recession, dragged down by a 29% contraction in the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector.

While Stats SA attributed this to a drop in the production of field crops and horticultural products, there has been growing concern over the persistent policy uncertainty around land reform.

The confidence survey was completed before the release of the second-quarter GDP data.

"Agricultural conditions are fairly favourable across the country; the root of pessimism is thus lingering policy uncertainty and weak economic growth," Sihlobo said.

The deterioration in confidence in the third quarter was based on five out of 10 subindices: turnover, employment, capital investment, export volumes and economic growth.

The turnover subindex deteriorated by two points to 62 in the third quarter of this year — the lowest level in more than a year.

The employment subindex fell to its lowest level in almost two years, dropping three points to 53.

There was a 0.4% quarter-on-quarter decline in agricultural employment in the second quarter, to 843,000 jobs.

The perception regarding economic conditions weakened to 15 points from 50. This is after the index reached a seven-year high of 68 in the first quarter on the back of "Ramaphoria".

"Evidence of continued economic underperformance including poor GDP data for the first quarter and other weak high-frequency data are likely to have adversely influenced respondents’ perceptions," said Sihlobo.

The index reflects the perceptions of at least 25 agribusiness decision makers on the 10 most important aspects influencing a business in the agricultural sector.

It is used to understand the perceptions of the agribusiness sector and serves as a leading indicator of the value of agricultural output.