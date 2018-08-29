You’re invited to a Business Day Dialogue on the work of the tax ombud
Celebrate five years of fairness with the Office of the Tax Ombud
29 August 2018 - 15:25
Join Judge Makgabo Ngoepe in conversation with Joanne Joseph at the next event in the Business Day Dialogue series, in association with the Office of the Tax Ombud, to discuss the Tax Ombud 2017/18 Annual Report and celebrate five years of fairness.
Date: October 9 2018
Time: 11.30am–3pm
Venue: The Protea Hotel Fire and Ice, Menlyn, Pretoria
The event is FREE to attend but space is limited and booking is essential.
RSVP by September 18 2018 to Phila Nkanunu on nkanunup@tisoblackstar.co.za.
