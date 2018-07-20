News Leader
WATCH: The implications of the Bank’s decision to keep rates on hold
20 July 2018 - 09:34
On Thursday the South African Reserve BAnk announced that it had kept the repo rate unchanged.
But Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has warned that SA’s growth outlook remains constrained; the Bank has cut expected GDP growth for the year to 1.2%.
Jameel Ahmad from FXTM spoke to Business Day TV about the Bank’s decision and provided an international perspective on the announcement.

