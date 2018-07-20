Economy

WATCH: The implications of the Bank’s decision to keep rates on hold

20 July 2018 - 09:34 Business Day TV
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

On Thursday the South African Reserve BAnk announced that it had kept the repo rate unchanged.

But Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has warned that SA’s growth outlook remains constrained; the Bank has cut expected GDP growth for the year to 1.2%.

Jameel Ahmad from FXTM spoke to Business Day TV about the Bank’s decision and provided an international perspective on the announcement.

Jameel Ahmad from FXTM talks to Business Day TV about the Reserve Bank's decision to keep rates unchanged

Reserve Bank slashes 2018 growth forecast

Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says the domestic growth outlook remains 'challenging', and demand pressures do not pose a risk to inflation
Economy
20 hours ago

Rand tracks weaker euro despite positive local retail and inflation data

Slightly lower than expected inflationary pressure could lead to a less hawkish stance from the Reserve Bank, with rates likely to be kept on hold ...
Markets
1 day ago

Inflation is contained and an interest rate rise is unlikely, say analysts

Consumer prices rose at their fastest pace so far this year in Stats SA's latest reading, but the economy remains weak
Economy
1 day ago

Rand reels from effects of strong dollar as markets brace for rates decision

The rand has been caught in the ebb and flow of global sentiment, weakening sharply in the second quarter before bouncing back slightly in July
Markets
1 day ago

JSE closes flat as Reserve Bank keeps rates unchanged

The Reserve Bank warns of global risks, but analysts reckon it will keep rates unchanged despite expected higher inflation
Markets
17 hours ago

