WATCH: The banks on Pravin Gordhan’s appeal for help
26 June 2018 - 09:18
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Treasury have met the heads of major banks and asset managers to appeal for help to nurse the country’s embattled state-owned enterprises (SOEs) back to health.
But, with some of the SOEs in dire straits, why would the banks want to take on the risk?
Banking Association of SA MD Cas Coovadia spoke to Business Day TV about how banks have responded to the cry for help.
