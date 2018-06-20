WATCH: How to get the manufacturing sector to deliver

Disappointing first-quarter manufacturing data weighed on GDP, which contracted by 2.2% in the first quarter.

However, manufacturing is still punted as a potential growth engine for the country.

The sector, ways to revitalise it and its growth potential as we approach the fourth industrial revolution are being discussed at the Manufacturing Indaba 2018, which kicked off on Tuesday.

Manufacturing Circle executive director Philippa Rodseth and Export Credit Insurance Corporation senior economist Tsidiso Disenyana spoke to Business Day TV about the potential for Industry 4.0.