WATCH: How to get the manufacturing sector to deliver

20 June 2018 - 08:58 Business Day TV
Minister of Trade and Industry Rob Davies and Mpact CEO Bruce Strong attend the annual Manufacturing Indaba in Boksburg. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Disappointing first-quarter manufacturing data weighed on GDP, which contracted by 2.2% in the first quarter.

However, manufacturing is still punted as a potential growth engine for the country.

The sector, ways to revitalise it and its growth potential as we approach the fourth industrial revolution are being discussed at the Manufacturing Indaba 2018, which kicked off on Tuesday.

Manufacturing Circle executive director Philippa Rodseth and Export Credit Insurance Corporation senior economist Tsidiso Disenyana spoke to Business Day TV about the potential for Industry 4.0.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

LETTER: Manufacturers face bars

SA does not appreciate the rarity of the skills required to start a manufacturing enterprise
Opinion
5 hours ago

When automation works against output

Robots are no magic bullet for our country’s productivity and skills shortage woes, writes Frans Cronje
Opinion
1 day ago

Pravin Gordhan warns SA's economy cannot afford load shedding

Eskom dismisses claims that the power utility is using the industrial action to cover up an existing problem
Companies
2 days ago

LETTER: Be realistic about growth

More worrying are signs that the world economy is slowing down
Opinion
2 days ago

The two things you need to know in the economic week ahead

Opinion is divided on how consumers’ pockets fared in May, while the current account deficit is an important measure of SA’s economic health at a ...
Economy
2 days ago

