WATCH: What the Reserve’s Bank’s rate decision means

25 May 2018 - 09:17 Business Day TV
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday.

A panel of experts — African Economics senior economist Elize Kruger, Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and Wits School of Economics and Business Science senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi — spoke to Business Day TV about the decision and provided analysis.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.