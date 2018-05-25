News Leader
WATCH: What the Reserve’s Bank’s rate decision means
25 May 2018 - 09:17
The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday.
A panel of experts — African Economics senior economist Elize Kruger, Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and Wits School of Economics and Business Science senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi — spoke to Business Day TV about the decision and provided analysis.
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
