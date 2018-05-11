News Leader
WATCH: Why SA does not need bad news about mining and manufacturing output
11 May 2018 - 10:50
The weak March mining and manufacturing output data that was released on Thursday spells trouble for the country’s growth recovery.
Earlier on Thursday Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele warned that the SA could not afford to relax, despite the improved sentiment, as public finances still needed to be stabilised.
Pan-African Investment and Research Services CEO and economist Iraj Abedian spoke to Business Day TV about the data and what it means for the economy.
Pan-African Investment and Research Services CEO and economist Iraj Abedian spoke to Business Day TV about the data and what it means for the economy
Please sign in or register to comment.