Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Why SA does not need bad news about mining and manufacturing output

11 May 2018 - 10:50 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The weak March mining and manufacturing output data that was released on Thursday spells trouble for the country’s growth recovery.

Earlier on Thursday Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele warned that the SA could not afford to relax, despite the improved sentiment, as public finances still needed to be stabilised.

Pan-African Investment and Research Services CEO and economist Iraj Abedian spoke to Business Day TV about the data and what it means for the economy.

Pan-African Investment and Research Services CEO and economist Iraj Abedian spoke to Business Day TV about the data and what it means for the economy

JSE closes lower as strong dollar weakens mining stocks

Platinum stocks were hard hit despite a flat metal price as the gold price retreated on a strong dollar, against which the rand has lost 10c
Markets
2 days ago

AngloGold zeroes in on rest of Africa

As important as Africa is for AngloGold, generating just less than half of its annual gold production, this is where it faces two of its largest ...
Companies
3 days ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining expected to weigh down growth

Thursday’s data is expected to paint a more realistic picture of the mining and manufacturing sectors, writes Sunita Menon
Economy
4 days ago

Astral management failed to see the light

It would have been strong-stomached investors who bought the stock given management pessimism at September year-end results
Companies
8 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Trade union politics at the crossroads

Union politics have taken an interesting turn since Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as president, writes Natasha Marrian
National
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Growth spoilers threaten Ramaphosa’s revival ...
Economy
2.
Ramaphosa’s plans face growth spoiler
Economy
3.
SA’s economic growth for 2018 gets off to a dire ...
Economy
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa to co-chair high-level global ...
Economy
5.
Business confidence declines to Jacob Zuma-era ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.