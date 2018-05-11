WATCH: What is needed to repair the manufacturing sector?

Manufacturing contracted by 1.3% year on year in March, from a revised 0.5% expansion in February.

The consumer-based sectors were the hardest hit with clothing and textiles declining by more than 10%, while food and beverages was the largest positive contributor.

In total, manufacturing output shrunk by 1.7% during the first quarter.

Manufacturing Circle executive director Philippa Rodseth spoke to Business Day TV about the figures and what they means for the sector.