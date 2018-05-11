Economy

News Leader

WATCH: What is needed to repair the manufacturing sector?

11 May 2018 - 11:01 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Manufacturing contracted by 1.3% year on year in March, from a revised 0.5% expansion in February.

The consumer-based sectors were the hardest hit with clothing and textiles declining by more than 10%, while food and beverages was the largest positive contributor.

In total, manufacturing output shrunk by 1.7% during the first quarter.

Manufacturing Circle executive director Philippa Rodseth spoke to Business Day TV about the figures and what they means for the sector.

Manufacturing Circle executive director Philippa Rodseth spoke to Business Day TV about the figures and what they means for the sector

JSE opens higher as Naspers recovers a bit after 4% rout

Nonfarm payrolls and wage data were set to dominate on Friday, with upbeat US data supporting the dollar
Markets
7 days ago

UK manufacturing shrinks ending unprecedented 11-month run

Factory output declined 0.2% in February — missing expectations for a 0.2% increase — after stagnating in January
World
29 days ago

US retail sales fall for a third month amid slowdown

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates as inflation is steadily rising
World
1 month ago

BRIAN KANTOR: Reimagining a life of work, leisure and abundance in the age of robots

The challenge will be to maintain order and stability as the capability and productivity of machines increases
Opinion
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Growth spoilers threaten Ramaphosa’s revival ...
Economy
2.
Ramaphosa’s plans face growth spoiler
Economy
3.
SA’s economic growth for 2018 gets off to a dire ...
Economy
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa to co-chair high-level global ...
Economy
5.
Business confidence declines to Jacob Zuma-era ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.