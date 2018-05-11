News Leader
WATCH: What is needed to repair the manufacturing sector?
11 May 2018 - 11:01
Manufacturing contracted by 1.3% year on year in March, from a revised 0.5% expansion in February.
The consumer-based sectors were the hardest hit with clothing and textiles declining by more than 10%, while food and beverages was the largest positive contributor.
In total, manufacturing output shrunk by 1.7% during the first quarter.
Manufacturing Circle executive director Philippa Rodseth spoke to Business Day TV about the figures and what they means for the sector.
Manufacturing Circle executive director Philippa Rodseth spoke to Business Day TV about the figures and what they means for the sector
Please sign in or register to comment.