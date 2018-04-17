IMF raises SA’s growth forecast to 1.5% in 2018

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised growth forecasts upward for SA due to the positive political change of recent months, but structural bottlenecks remain a concern.

According to the IMF’s World Economic Outlook, economic growth is expected to strengthen to 1.5% in 2018 from a previous forecast of 0.9% and to 1.7% in 2019 also from 0.9%. This comes after growth was revised down to below 1% in January.

Since then, Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected president, and Nhlanhla Nene has returned as finance minister, Pravin Gordhan has been appointed public enterprises minister and Gwede Mantashe as mineral resources minister.

"Business confidence is likely to gradually firm up with the change in the political leadership, but growth prospects remain weighed down by structural bottlenecks," reads the World Economic Outlook.