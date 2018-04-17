Economy

IMF raises SA’s growth forecast to 1.5% in 2018

17 April 2018 - 15:00 Sunita Menon
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised growth forecasts upward for SA due to the positive political change of recent months, but structural bottlenecks remain a concern.

According to the IMF’s World Economic Outlook, economic growth is expected to strengthen to 1.5% in 2018 from a previous forecast of 0.9% and to 1.7% in 2019 also from 0.9%. This comes after growth was revised down to below 1% in January.

Since then, Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected president, and Nhlanhla Nene has returned as finance minister, Pravin Gordhan has been appointed public enterprises minister and Gwede Mantashe as mineral resources minister.

"Business confidence is likely to gradually firm up with the change in the political leadership, but growth prospects remain weighed down by structural bottlenecks," reads the World Economic Outlook.

The IMF added that the election of new political leadership reduced some of the policy uncertainty.

"However, advancement of the outstanding reforms is critical for reinvigorating economic growth and making it more inclusive."

Global growth is expected at 3.9% for 2018 and 2019.

Economic counsellor and director of the research department Maurice Obstfeld explained that the world economy continued to show broad-based momentum.

However, he warned that against this backdrop, the prospect of a similarly broad-based conflict over trade presented a jarring picture.

The higher global forecast comes after strong performances in the eurozone, Japan, China and the US, which grew above expectations in 2017.

"At the IMF, we have been saying for a while that the current cyclical upswing offers policy makers an ideal opportunity to make longer-term growth stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive," Obstfeld said.

He urged countries to introduce policies that rebuild fiscal buffers, enact structural reforms and steer monetary policy cautiously.

