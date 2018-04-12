More research needed to decide on wealth tax, says Davis Tax Committee

The Davis Tax Committee says SA’s tax system needs to address the "disturbing levels of wealth inequality" in the country, but further research is needed before the government can decide on whether to impose a wealth tax.

It concluded its report on a wealth tax saying that such a tax could not be introduced in the short term but that a tax system that failed to address wealth inequality would "lack the important requirement of legitimacy".

As an initial, interim measure it has recommended that the focus should be on increasing estate duty collections given that the necessary administrative capacity already exists for this.

The committee released final reports on VAT, corporate income tax, public benefit organisations and a wealth Tax on Thursday. This marks the end of the committee’s work, which has lasted nearly five years.

To improve the collection of data regarding wealth ownership the committee recommended that all taxpayers and beneficial owners of wealth (which includes control of trusts as well as their beneficiaries) be required to submit information in their an income tax returns on the market value of all readily ascertainable wealth.

This should be included in a revised tax return for the 2020 year of assessment.

Taxpayers should also be required to disclose the existence of other forms of wealth where the market value is not readily available (membership of defined benefit pension funds, shares in private companies, intellectual property, personal assets above a basic threshold, etc).

"It is also recommended that the non-disclosure penalty provisions of the Tax Administration Act be revised to make provision for the implementation of substantial penalties where taxpayers fail to disclose the [extent] of their wealth. This disclosure will have the further benefit of enhancing income tax collections through the reconciliation of whether the reported income streams are broadly in line with the taxpayer’s underlying assets."

In its report on a wealth tax the committee noted that, since 1994, South African fiscal policy had placed little emphasis on wealth taxes, except for the recent increases in the rates of transfer duty and estate duty.

"The process of creating a wealth tax in SA as a means to redress SA’s levels of inequality would need to start with the consideration of a very simple form of an annual net wealth tax," the conclusion to the report said.

It said that a decision on whether to implement a wealth tax would require further consideration as to the appropriate tax base (that is, which forms of wealth would be included within the scope of the tax); comprehensive data on the pattern of wealth ownership; and an evaluation as to whether the revenue generated would exceed the administrative and economic burden on taxpayers and the revenue authorities.

"The most important single question is whether retirement funds should fall within the scope of the tax. This is a controversial and complex issue which requires intensive engagement from Treasury, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and the relevant stakeholders, including the retirement industry and trade unions," the report said.

The committee concluded that the introduction of a wealth tax could not be implemented in the short term but interim measures could be implemented, for instance, its recommendations with regard to estate duty.