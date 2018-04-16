World Bank warns low growth inhibits National Development Plan

The National Development Plan (NDP) may be a dream deferred without structural growth in the economy, the World Bank says.

The lender, based in Washington DC, expects SA’s growth to accelerate to 1.4% in 2018 from a previous estimate of 1.1%, but it does not expect economic growth to rise beyond 2% in the medium term.

To achieve the goals set out in the plan SA would need 8% growth, it said last week.

The NDP is a detailed blueprint of SA’s plans to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality by 2030. It has been gathering dust since 2012, but President Cyril Ramaphosa has said it will be resurrected.