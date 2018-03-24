SA mulling privatisation, says Treasury chief

SA will consider partially privatising struggling state-owned companies as part of wide-ranging reforms set in motion by President Cyril Ramaphosa since he came to power last month, the head of the National Treasury said on Saturday.

Dondo Mogajane said SA was at the end of a credit downgrade cycle after Moody’s held its investment-grade rating and raised its outlook on Friday, partly because of Ramaphosa’s plan to reform state companies.

"For me, I see it as the end," Mogajane told Reuters in an interview.

"Moody’s are saying there are things we can do and these are the things we will be focused on," he added, highlighting plans to stabilise debt, revamp state firms and boost growth in sectors such as agriculture and tourism.