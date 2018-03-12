News Leader
WATCH: What lies behind local banks’ robust results?
12 March 2018 - 07:27
SA’s big four banks have produced robust earnings, rising above the political uncertainty of last year. Lower impairment provisions, which boosted the moderate growth in earnings, contributed to the positive results.
PwC’s head of banking and capital markets, Costa Nastas, spoke to Business Day TV about the earnings growth in local banks and what lay behind it.
