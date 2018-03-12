Economy

News Leader

WATCH: What lies behind local banks’ robust results?

12 March 2018 - 07:27 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

SA’s big four banks have produced robust earnings, rising above the political uncertainty of last year. Lower impairment provisions, which boosted the moderate growth in earnings, contributed to the positive results.

PwC’s head of banking and capital markets, Costa Nastas, spoke to Business Day TV about the earnings growth in local banks and what lay behind it.

PwC’s head of banking and capital markets, Costa Nastas, talks to Business Day TV about the earnings growth in local banks

South African banks ride the uncertainty and get 11.6% growth

The Major Banks Analysis report shows Barclays Africa, Nedbank, FirstRand and Standard Bank collectively grew earnings to R76.1bn for the period
Companies
2 hours ago

Share values trebled in Zuma years

Local equities performed in line with developed markets over the past 10 years
Markets
2 hours ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Opponents deploy a straw man argument against expropriation

There are those who have scared people away from correcting a historical injustice, rather than seeing this as an opportunity
Opinion
2 hours ago

VBS, the bank that rescued Zuma, put into curatorship

The tiny mutual bank, best known for its R7.8m loan to help Zuma pay back the Nkandla money, ignored repeated warnings on municipal deposits
Companies
14 hours ago

Constitutional Court demands answers from Sassa

The South African Social Security Agency and South African Post Office must explain delayed contingency plan
National
2 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa tells Moody’s land reform will not ...
Economy
2.
Budget 2018 in a nutshell: first VAT increase in ...
Economy
3.
SA did enough to stave off downgrade, says ...
Economy
4.
SA’s economy ended the year on a strong note — ...
Economy
5.
SARS nets R3bn in tax liabilities
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.