WATCH: The recession that wasn’t and other tales of SA’s economy

12 March 2018 - 07:41 Business Day TV
The fourth-quarter GDP figures released last week were a surprise, along with the news that a revision showed that the recession did not happen, wrote Business Day’s Hilary Joffe.

The South African economy grew faster than expected during the fourth quarter, bringing the growth rate for 2017 to a better than expected 1.3%.

Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt spoke to Business Day TV about the direction the economy was taking and discussed what 2018 might hold.

