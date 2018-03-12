News Leader
WATCH: The recession that wasn’t and other tales of SA’s economy
12 March 2018 - 07:41
The fourth-quarter GDP figures released last week were a surprise, along with the news that a revision showed that the recession did not happen, wrote Business Day’s Hilary Joffe.
The South African economy grew faster than expected during the fourth quarter, bringing the growth rate for 2017 to a better than expected 1.3%.
Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt spoke to Business Day TV about the direction the economy was taking and discussed what 2018 might hold.
Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt talks to Business Day TV about the direction the economy is taking and discusses what 2018 may hold
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.