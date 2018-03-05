Improved confidence should translate into better growth forecast, says Nene

The National Treasury is likely to revise its growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019 at the medium-term budget policy statement in October as a result of improved business and investor confidence, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said.

He was speaking at his first address since his reappointment as finance minister at the Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) leadership and collective bargaining conference in Kameeldrift on Monday.

"We do not want to be overly optimistic, we want to be realistic but we will revise these numbers upwards come the [medium-term budget policy statement]," the finance minister said.

According to the 2018 Budget Review, economic growth is expected at 1.5% in 2018 and 1.8% in 2019.

Nene said the election of President Cyril Ramaphosa had reignited business and consumer confidence.

"As a country we are at a point where we need to look back and reflect on a number of things that have happened. We saw the country go in a direction where we felt it was not serving the interests of the generations coming after us."

He explained that in recent years, business and consumers had lost hope in the economy with private investment contracting since 2015.

"I don’t want to take responsibility for that but it was because of low confidence."

Former president Jacob Zuma fired Nene in December 2015 to the surprise of markets.

"But the 2018 budget has the ability to inspire confidence with the expectation for the new president and leadership to finalise outstanding policy reforms like the mining charter."

He added that in a meeting with Moody’s earlier on Monday, the credit rating agency welcomed that the government was "putting dates to what we do".

He said there was also a commitment to act decisively against corruption and to move swiftly to solve governance issues in state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

"These actions will improve policy certainty and boost confidence. Investment is more likely to create jobs and investor sentiment has already improved."

He explained that the rand had been stronger in recent weeks and that the government’s borrowing costs had decreased, making it cheaper to service its debt. Nene said that debt had reduced by R20bn just with the increased confidence.