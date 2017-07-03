Falling fuel prices are good news for motorists and monetary policy

A drop in fuel prices on Wednesday should help bring inflation under 5% within two months, boosting the chances of an interest rate cut in 2017, Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings says.

On Friday, the Department of Energy’s Central Energy Fund announced the Gauteng price of 93 octane petrol will drop by 69c to R12.63 a litre, and 95 octane petrol will drop by 68c to R12.86 a litre.

Petrol price competition is prohibited in SA, with all garages required to charge the same amount depending on whether they are classified as "inland" or "coastal".

Some competition is permitted for diesel, where the government sets the wholesale price and garages are allowed to set their own profit margin.

The wholesale price of diesel will fall 60c a litre on Wednesday.

Lings said in a note e-mailed on Sunday that July’s drop would take the price of 95 octane petrol down 10.6% from the record high of R14.39 a litre reached in April 2014, and 48c a litre below the price a year ago.

"The petrol price decline in July will reduce the monthly consumer inflation rate by a massive 0.3 percentage points, based on the new consumer price index (CPI) weights.

"This outcome is obviously encouraging and welcome news for consumers, but it is also good news from a monetary policy perspective," Lings said.

South African consumer inflation remained inside the Reserve Bank’s target range at 5.4% in May, and Lings expects it to move below 5% over the next two months, remaining inside the target until at least the end of 2018.

"This should encourage the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates before the end of 2017 and possibly again in early 2018, especially given the weakness in the domestic economy.

"In deciding to cut rates, the Reserve Bank will be mindful of the vulnerability of the Rand exchange rate to changes in global investor sentiment towards emerging market economies."