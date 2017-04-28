BUSINESS CONFIDENCE
More investment in SA ‘likely to be put on ice’
Business Leadership SA warns of more to come as Sibanye announces an investment strike
Business Leadership SA deputy chairman Bonang Mohale has warned that "more is yet to come" after Sibanye announced an investment strike in the country this week and Pioneer pulled a deal, citing the recent sovereign credit ratings downgrades.
"There’s evidence that the public sector is unable to raise bonds through the bond markets. The private sector is not immune — as we’ve seen recently," Mohale told Business Day in a wide-ranging interview this week. The effects of lower investor confidence would be a huge blow to the economy.
"It’s catastrophic because SA needs more employment, not less; SA needs more foreign direct investment [FDI], not less; SA needs more growth, not less. If we don’t show that SA is an investment destination, these are the risks," he said.
Although the rand and bond yields had remained stable, this was based on investors’ preference for emerging markets. There remained a "desperate need" for regulatory stability and policy certainty, he said.
Sibanye Gold on Tuesday halted a large gold and uranium tailings retreatment project.
CEO Neal Froneman said the company would not invest in new projects in SA because of the turmoil in the government, policies and the increase in rhetoric against big business.
A deal between Pioneer Foods and a mystery multinational organisation fell through last week, with Pioneer blaming the credit ratings downgrades that followed the recent cabinet reshuffle.
As debt rises, equity becomes riskier and the cost of equity goes up. People pay less for shares and it hurts companies. It’s [further downgrades] definitely going to have an impact on dealsPeter Hayward-Butt
Ethos CEO
Investment Solutions chief economist Lesiba Mothata said companies had more than R712bn on their balance sheets, but fixed-asset capital investment had dropped for two successive years. "When compounded, that comes to 20%. FDI also has been on the decline for the last two years and investor confidence levels have been shaken," Mothata said.
Nedbank, which has revised down SA’s growth forecast for 2017 from 1.1% to 0.7%, said the real damage was to confidence, which affected capital formation and job creation.
"If attempts to reverse the damage failed, confidence would continue to weaken and further rating downgrades were almost a certainty, Nedbank said.
Any adverse ratings action on SA’s rand-denominated sovereign debt by Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings would preclude many institutional investors from holding South African bonds and force withdrawals from indices such as Citibank’s World Global Bond index.
Commenting on the effects of downgrades, Ethos CEO Peter Hayward-Butt said: "As debt rises, equity becomes riskier and the cost of equity goes up. People pay less for shares and it hurts companies. It’s [further downgrades] definitely going to have an impact on deals.
"A policy on inclusive growth is necessary — investors won’t debate that, but the question is how? Do we have policies in place to grow the pie?"
Hayward-Butt said investors would have to look through the political noise in order to continue investing.
"We may have to wait to see which faction of the ANC pulls through," he said.
