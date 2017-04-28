Economy

BUSINESS CONFIDENCE

More investment in SA ‘likely to be put on ice’

Business Leadership SA warns of more to come as Sibanye announces an investment strike

28 April 2017 - 05:41 Sunita Menon
Bonang Mohale. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Bonang Mohale. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Business Leadership SA deputy chairman Bonang Mohale has warned that "more is yet to come" after Sibanye announced an investment strike in the country this week and Pioneer pulled a deal, citing the recent sovereign credit ratings downgrades.

"There’s evidence that the public sector is unable to raise bonds through the bond markets. The private sector is not immune — as we’ve seen recently," Mohale told Business Day in a wide-ranging interview this week. The effects of lower investor confidence would be a huge blow to the economy.

"It’s catastrophic because SA needs more employment, not less; SA needs more foreign direct investment [FDI], not less; SA needs more growth, not less. If we don’t show that SA is an investment destination, these are the risks," he said.

Although the rand and bond yields had remained stable, this was based on investors’ preference for emerging markets. There remained a "desperate need" for regulatory stability and policy certainty, he said.

Sibanye Gold on Tuesday halted a large gold and uranium tailings retreatment project.

CEO Neal Froneman said the company would not invest in new projects in SA because of the turmoil in the government, policies and the increase in rhetoric against big business.

A deal between Pioneer Foods and a mystery multinational organisation fell through last week, with Pioneer blaming the credit ratings downgrades that followed the recent cabinet reshuffle.

As debt rises, equity becomes riskier and the cost of equity goes up. People pay less for shares and it hurts companies. It’s [further downgrades] definitely going to have an impact on deals
Peter Hayward-Butt
Ethos CEO

 Investment Solutions chief economist Lesiba Mothata said companies had more than R712bn on their balance sheets, but fixed-asset capital investment had dropped for two successive years. "When compounded, that comes to 20%. FDI also has been on the decline for the last two years and investor confidence levels have been shaken," Mothata said.

 

Nedbank, which has revised down SA’s growth forecast for 2017 from 1.1% to 0.7%, said the real damage was to confidence, which affected capital formation and job creation.

"If attempts to reverse the damage failed, confidence would continue to weaken and further rating downgrades were almost a certainty, Nedbank said.

Any adverse ratings action on SA’s rand-denominated sovereign debt by Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings would preclude many institutional investors from holding South African bonds and force withdrawals from indices such as Citibank’s World Global Bond index.

Commenting on the effects of downgrades, Ethos CEO Peter Hayward-Butt said: "As debt rises, equity becomes riskier and the cost of equity goes up. People pay less for shares and it hurts companies. It’s [further downgrades] definitely going to have an impact on deals.

"A policy on inclusive growth is necessary — investors won’t debate that, but the question is how? Do we have policies in place to grow the pie?"

Hayward-Butt said investors would have to look through the political noise in order to continue investing.

"We may have to wait to see which faction of the ANC pulls through," he said.

Sibanye shelves projects ‘on antibusiness rhetoric’

CEO Neal Froneman warns shareholders in SA, China, the US and Europe have become increasingly unhappy with SA
Companies
2 days ago

Downgrade peril for SA deals

The collapse of Pioneer Foods’ deal with an unnamed multinational may be the first such casualty as the downgrade begins to bite
News & Fox
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Little reason to cheer as SA squeezes back into foreign direct investment index

SA is back in the top 25 after two years out — but a lot has changed since the latest index was drawn up
Opinion
3 days ago

African CEOs discuss continent’s slow recovery

Forum says the slump in commodity prices hit Nigeria and SA hard and there is ‘concern for the economic situation’
World
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Banks cut growth forecast for SA
Economy
2.
Reserve Bank pledges to keep targeting low ...
Economy
3.
Ebrahim Patel warns of transformation ...
Economy
4.
Producer price inflation improves after drought ...
Economy
5.
Credit rating downgrade is ‘bad news’ for SA, ...
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.