Reserve Bank pledges to keep targeting low inflation

Kganyago’s comments come after inflation slowed to 6.1% in March, and the bank expects it to decelerate to below 6% in the second quarter of the year. Even so, price growth remains outside Kganyago’s target range of 3%-6%, where it has been for seven months. The monetary policy committee has kept the benchmark repurchase rate unchanged since last March after raising it to 7% to try and bring inflation back to within its target band.

Monetary policy had little influence over labour markets and lower interest rates were unlikely to reduce unemployment, which in SA was 26.5% in the fourth quarter of 2016, Kganyago said.

Kganyago and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba are in charge of reviving an economy that the World Bank expects to expand less than 1% for the second consecutive year. The central bank has forecast an expansion of 1.2%. President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle at the end of March prompted S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings to cut SA’s credit rating to below investment grade, causing the rand to weaken against the dollar.

Zuma has touted a policy of "radical economic transformation" to revive growth and reduce inequality. The Reserve Bank’s policy of targeting inflation was in line with that strategy, Kganyago said.

Bloomberg