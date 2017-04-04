S&P blames Zuma for 'junk' downgrade

The ratings agency, whose next ratings review had been due only in June, departed from its schedule to do the downgrade, saying the executive changes initiated by President Jacob Zuma had put at risk the country’s fiscal and growth outcomes, increasing the risk of policy shifts that could be negative for economic growth and fiscal discipline.

S&P also put a negative outlook on the new BB+ rating, suggesting a further downgrade could be on the cards if it sees deterioration in SA’s economic or fiscal performance.

The rand lost almost 3% within half an hour of S&P’s announcement.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: S&P blames Zuma as it wields the axe

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe

Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.