ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SARS tax collection figures may fall short
The immediate implication is that the deficit for 2016-17 will be higher
The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is releasing the preliminary 2016-17 tax collection figures on Monday against the backdrop of its target being revised down by R30bn.
The revision was announced by former finance minister Pravin Gordhan in the February budget speech.
Should SARS fall short of its collection target, the immediate implication is that the deficit for 2016-17 will be higher.
Tax ombudsman Bernard Ngoepe is also investigating whether or not SARS has withheld value-added tax refunds, among other complaints, to boost its collection numbers.
Economists will also this week pay close attention to the effect that President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle will have on the market.
Statistics SA has postponed the release of the quarterly employment statistics, which was scheduled for Monday, to next Tuesday, leaving the manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) and business confidence index as being the key data to watch.
February vehicle sales, which are expected to have remained weak, are also out this week.
The rand has already reacted negatively to the removal of Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas from the Treasury and economists say there is potential for further depreciation in the currency.
BNP Paribas Economist Jeffrey Schultz said: "We can expect more volatility and noise in the currency and fixed income markets as this story [reshuffle] develops. The weaker Zuma is perceived to be by markets, the more likely that buying opportunities in the rand will emerge."
Investec Economist Annabel Bishop said: "In particular, markets fear a loss of fiscal consolidation in terms of the planned reduction in the fiscal deficit and public sector debt over the medium-term expenditure period."
There is also the prospect of economists revisiting their outlook on SA. First National Bank economist Mamello Matikinca said: "Changes in economic policy, as well as pronounced rand weakness, would lead us to reconsider our macroeconomic outlook."
The Absa PMI is scheduled for release on Monday.
"The index has been steadily increasing over the past three months, supported by increased demand and a stronger rand.
"We expect this trend to have been sustained in March," said Matikinca.
The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s business confidence index will be released on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank will on Friday release the foreign exchange reserves data.
