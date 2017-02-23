SA’s projected rate of economic growth is insufficient
Without a growth strategy, SA will not get the revenue it requires for job creation nor be able to explore the potential for economic inclusivity, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Thursday. Gordhan was briefing members of four parliamentary committees on the 2017-18 budget he tabled in Parliament on Wednesday.
"The low growth trap we find ourselves in is not helping," he said. "If the growth engine does not kick in, then transformation becomes more difficult."
Transformation had to mean improving the lives of the majority and not the enrichment of the few, Gordhan noted, adding that transformation also meant de-concentrating SA’s very concentrated and less efficient economy, and that a new, restructured economic model was needed.
Gordhan was questioned about the reliability of Treasury's growth forecasts. He conceded that Treasury "tends to be a little optimistic but we are in a very volatile environment."
He noted that Treasury had the opportunity to revise its forecasts in the medium term budget policy statement in October.
"The key thing is that we are transparent. I don’t think the credibility issue is an issue," Gordhan said, noting that macro-economists also faced criticism for not getting their forecasts right.
In his briefing, Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile said that the budget played a central role in transformation "by promoting redistribution and directing scarce resources towards catalytic investments in human and physical capital. The budget is highly redistributive, but stronger economic growth is needed to sustain the fiscal position. The projected rate of economic growth is insufficient to reduce unemployment, inequality and poverty".
Treasury has forecast growth of 1.3% this year, 2% next year and 2.2% in 2019.
Fuzile said these forecasts were underpinned by the fact that depreciation of the rand would help exports, while commodity prices were on the rise. Furthermore, the drought seems to have been broken and the electricity situation has stabilised.
"The 2017 budget proposes several difficult trade-offs to safeguard citizens’ quality of life, improve the efficiency of spending and ensure that public finances are sustainable," he said.
