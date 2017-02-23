SA’s projected rate of economic growth is insufficient

Transformation had to mean improving the lives of the majority and not the enrichment of the few, Gordhan noted, adding that transformation also meant de-concentrating SA’s very concentrated and less efficient economy, and that a new, restructured economic model was needed.

Gordhan was questioned about the reliability of Treasury's growth forecasts. He conceded that Treasury "tends to be a little optimistic but we are in a very volatile environment."

He noted that Treasury had the opportunity to revise its forecasts in the medium term budget policy statement in October.

"The key thing is that we are transparent. I don’t think the credibility issue is an issue," Gordhan said, noting that macro-economists also faced criticism for not getting their forecasts right.

In his briefing, Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile said that the budget played a central role in transformation "by promoting redistribution and directing scarce resources towards catalytic investments in human and physical capital. The budget is highly redistributive, but stronger economic growth is needed to sustain the fiscal position. The projected rate of economic growth is insufficient to reduce unemployment, inequality and poverty".