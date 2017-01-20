It is likely to cost you more than R6,500 a square metre to build a house

The cost of building houses rose on average to R6,539/m² in November, representing inflation of 6.4% over 11 months from January, Absa property analyst Jacques du Toit said in a research note on Friday.

His calculations were based on private-sector building data released by Statistics SA on Thursday.

Highest building cost inflation was for houses smaller than 80m². Their building cost rose 13.6% to R4,438/m² from January to November.

The cost of building flats and townhouses rose 6.7% to R7,581/m², and for houses larger than 80m² building costs rose 4.1% to R6,614/m² over the 11 months.