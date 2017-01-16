BUSINESS DAY TV: The rand, a ‘Valentine’s baby’, is going to thrive

Sandy Smith, a numerologist, speaks to Business Day TV.

BUSINESS DAY TV: Every year at this time we bring in investment experts to share their forecasts for the year ahead. In studio now we have an expert with a slightly different perspective. She is numerologist Sandy Smith.

Sandy … I want to get your forecast for the JSE, the rand, US markets, but first briefly tell us how numerology works.

Sandy Smith: Okay, my system, a full-born name and date of birth, as long as it’s officially registered then you can actually work on that entity. So it can be a person, it can be a country, it can be a company, it can be a stock exchange. As long as it’s registered.

BDTV: Because the world works on numbers …

SS: It does.

BDTV: So what’s in store for the JSE all share index? Are we going to go higher or lower in 2017?

SS: So 2017 adds to a 1, internally the JSE is in a "1" year so it has a triple 1 … it’s about its fortune. It’s got to learn to lead and drive, and it’s got to actually start watching itself because it’s in the year of loss of fortune.

BDTV: Oh dear, this doesn’t sound too good for investors. What about the rand? We’re one of the few currencies to actually strengthen last year?

SS: I love our rand, it’s a Valentine’s baby so it has been in a triple 7 year in 2016, but on 14 February it turns its corner. But it started to turn in August, so it was just a little bit directionless, but our rand is definitely going to get stronger.

BDTV: It’s about R13.50 (to the dollar) as we speak, how much better will it get?

SS: I see it going from R13 down to the R10s, I’m seeing it … it’s going to be quite good.

BDTV: Again’, if you’re in rand-hedged stocks maybe not so good for you but good for the rest of us. But so often as we saw last year, that Jacob Zuma has such influence on the rand, so what do you see for him this year? Is he going to have a better or a worse year?

SS: No, listen, up until his birthday which is on April 12, he still has a lot of legal issues. The book is going to literally start being thrown more at him. He has got one fairly okay year, from this April till 2018 and then there’s … it’s his worse time to come. So this is the start, from his birthday in 2016 was the start of the demise of Zuma.

BDTV: Moving on, what about the US markets, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones are the two major indices there. What do you see them doing … ?

SS: Its quite interesting when a year adds to a 1, the S&P is actually enormously good. It is when it actually starts to get to 2018 and it just … it’s really rough and tumble thereafter, so it’s actually in a very good upturn year.

BDTV: So by implication it would be a good time to invest.

SS: Now the interesting thing is you’ve got to kind of attach this to the New York Stock Exchange, which is born on May 17 and it should be restructuring, but it’s not and it’s going into a really bad time. So the whole thing with the S&P is that from its birthday … it was born on March 4, it’s going into a year of heart attack. So it’s either going to get a band aid because there’s going to be a lot of cover-up or otherwise there’s not going to be any band aid. But generally speaking, 2017 is a year of fortune, or misfortune, making a fortune or loss of a fortune. So it’s really … but normally 2017 …

BDTV: So it’s a year of drama?

SS: It is … not even drama, it’s where do you put your money and what do you do with it? So if you had to say, what would be the thing and where would you be looking at putting your money, its gold.

BDTV: Yes, and that’s because it’s a 1 year. So gold is sitting at about $1,200 right now. How far will it go?

SS: You know, the sky is actually the limit because when you start to get to 2019, which is … always when a year adds to a 3 it’s the worst year for the US, that is going to have such a serious impact. But gold is on the upturn … normally in an 11 year, which is 2018 it kind of wobbles backwards and forwards. But if you’re not buying gold and you haven’t got into gold, then you’re going to start missing out on gold.

BDTV: People only start getting into gold when there’s a lot of uncertainty around the world.

SS: That’s it, uncertainty is going to be starting because the US actually is in such a wobble year, and through until its birthday on July 4 and thereafter it’s not in a good time, so there’s going to be a rub-off effect. And the thing is that whatever happens with the US has an effect on the UK or vice versa and then there’s a rub-off on the euro because they’re all in an 11 year, so there’s a wobble of a backwards and forwards. I’ve been incredibly nervous about foreign markets and being involved in … people, if you’re buying the dollar now you’re buying it at the wrong time because you’re going to lose.

BDTV: Let’s go onto some of the local stocks that I have asked you to take a look at. The darling of the market, Naspers.

SS: I think it’s a darling as well. It’s born …

BDTV: A lovely year ahead for Naspers …

SS: It’s born on Nelson Mandela’s birthday, which is my birthday as well, July 18 1925. So Naspers internally has been a little bit directionless, but externally it’s going into a good year and it’s going into an even better year from this July. And it’s probably still got another two years ahead of itself from this July 2017. Naspers is awesome.

BDTV: What about Anglo American plc?

SS: Okay, Anglo American … it’s in an okay, it’s in a thinking year but by May of this year it goes into … who am I, where am I, what do I do, what do I need to do and its going into its year of misfortune or it’s got to turn its fortune around, but it has to start working internally. I see in 2018 and into 2019 there’s going to be a lot of severing of ties of the partners that it has from the inside, so that can be whether its staff or whether its other partners that it owns.

BDTV: What about the banks, I asked you to look at Absa, Barclays Africa?

SS: Absa is not in a good year at all, internally there is misfortune there. So this can come from theft, from fraud, from their own internal mismanagement and if you go back to 2008, which was the banking crisis, we are now in a number one year again and this is now not only about the banking crisis but banks per se, are not going to be in the future.

BDTV: So this is based on numerology, it’s your view because of the system you’ve developed over the past 25 years, but does that mean that things can’t change?

SS: The thing is that when you start looking at a company as big as Absa, you can’t be holding the reins of absolutely everything, there is too much of everything inside of there …

BDTV: … but generally, if you’re heading for a bad year because you’re in a 3 or 5 or 4, can you change that, can you change your destiny?

SS: You can. You can actually make it softer because you’re present and you’re watching and you’re in charge, but if you get caught up in the whirlwind and the hurricane of everything else and everybody else, you can actually lose.

BDTV: And on that note, we’ll be going for gold …