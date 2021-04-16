News Leader
WATCH: SAA appoints Thomas Kgokolo as interim CEO
SAA interim board chair Geoffrey Qhena talks to Business Day TV about the appointment of Thomas Kgokolo
16 April 2021 - 07:25
SAA has appointed Thomas Kgokolo as CEO on an interim basis. The appointment takes SAA’s business rescue process one step closer to completion.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to SAA interim board chair of SAA Geoffrey Qhena for more.
