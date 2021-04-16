Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: SAA appoints Thomas Kgokolo as interim CEO

SAA interim board chair Geoffrey Qhena talks to Business Day TV about the appointment of Thomas Kgokolo

16 April 2021 - 07:25 Business Day TV
Thomas Kgokolo. Picture: MARC DRYDEN-SCHOFIELD
Thomas Kgokolo. Picture: MARC DRYDEN-SCHOFIELD

SAA has appointed Thomas Kgokolo as CEO on an interim basis. The appointment takes SAA’s business rescue process one step closer to completion. ​

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to SAA interim board chair of SAA Geoffrey Qhena for more. 

SAA interim board chair Geoffrey Qhena talks to Business Day TV about the appointment of Thomas Kgokolo

