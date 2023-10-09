Motsepe’s ARC ups investment in freight industry as Transnet falters
Online freight platform Linebooker attracts clients such as Coca-Cola, Sasol and ArcelorMittal
09 October 2023 - 16:53
African Rainbow Capital (ARC) Investment, the investment holding founded by Patrice Motsepe, has increased its exposure in online freight platform Linebooker and provided further outlay, as the upstart continues to grow market share while Transnet continues to falter.
ARC Investment in its annual report published on Friday said it has converted its loans to Linebooker into equity and injected an additional R67m of cash to help facilitate the company’s “accelerated growth strategy”...
