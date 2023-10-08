ARCI delisting on the cards as headache over discount to asset value persists
ARC Investments says it will consider whether there is value in staying on the JSE should the gap remain excessive
08 October 2023 - 16:34
Management at African Rainbow Capital (ARC) Investments is under pressure over the company’s huge discount to net asset value (NAV), with a possible delisting from the JSE on the cards should the gap persist.
The discount refers to the difference between a company’s share price and its NAV, which in ARC Investments’ case is almost 50%, based on its intrinsic NAV of R11.41 and Friday’s closing share price of R5.73...
