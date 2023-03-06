Become an authorised economic operator and make the world your playground

Becoming an authorised economic operator (AEO) provides businesses with a competitive advantage in the global marketplace. AEOs are recognised as reliable and trustworthy traders, making it easier for them to build relationships with partners and customers in new markets, which can lead to increased business opportunities and growth.

Being an AEO can open up markets that were previously difficult to access due to customs and regulatory barriers. They benefit from simplified customs procedures and faster clearance times, making it easier to navigate the complexities of cross-border trade. This reduces the risk of delays and associated costs.

In addition to the benefits of AEO status for individual businesses, the programme also contributes to the overall facilitation of international trade. By improving supply chain security and enhancing customs compliance, AEOs contribute to the smooth flow of goods across borders. This promotes economic growth and development, benefiting both businesses and consumers.

In today's interconnected world, international trade is an integral component of many business operations. By becoming an AEO, businesses can streamline their operations, reduce costs, extend their global reach and explore new markets.

With faster clearance times, simplified procedures and an enhanced reputation, AEO status makes the world your playground.

