Cybersecurity software firm Rubrik, backed by Microsoft, said on Tuesday it was targeting a valuation of up to $5.44bn in its US initial public offering (IPO).
Technology companies have been leading a rebound in listings in 2024 as stronger equity markets and robust debuts including social media platform Reddit and chip firm Astera Labs encourage others to press ahead with their IPO plans.
Walmart-backed digital marketing company Ibotta is also set to go public later this week.
Rubrik said it was aiming to raise up to $713m by selling 23-million shares priced between $28 and $31 each.
Reuters was the first to report that the company was planning to market its shares at that price range and expects to go public as early as April.
Palo Alto, California-based Rubrik provides data security solutions to more than 6,100 customers including appliance maker Whirlpool, snacks and beverages giant PepsiCo and investment bank Goldman Sachs.
Founded in 2014 by venture capitalist Bipul Sinha, the company was valued at $4bn after Microsoft made an investment in 2021. Venture capital firms Greylock Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners are also investors in Rubrik.
The company, which was initially named ScaleData, competes with data management and protection vendors including Cohesity, Commvault, Veeam, IBM and Dell EMC.
Rubrik will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “RBRK”.
Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo Securities are among more than a dozen underwriters managing the IPO.
Rubrik aims for valuation of up to $5.44bn in US IPO
Tech companies have been leading a rebound in listings in 2024
