Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Rubrik aims for valuation of up to $5.44bn in US IPO

Tech companies have been leading a rebound in listings in 2024

16 April 2024 - 16:52
by Arasu Kannagi Basil
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/ALPHASPIRIT
Picture: 123RF/ALPHASPIRIT

Cybersecurity software firm Rubrik, backed by Microsoft, said on Tuesday it was targeting a valuation of up to $5.44bn in its US initial public offering (IPO).

Technology companies have been leading a rebound in listings in 2024 as stronger equity markets and robust debuts including social media platform Reddit and chip firm Astera Labs encourage others to press ahead with their IPO plans.

Walmart-backed digital marketing company Ibotta is also set to go public later this week.

Rubrik said it was aiming to raise up to $713m by selling 23-million shares priced between $28 and $31 each.

Reuters was the first to report that the company was planning to market its shares at that price range and expects to go public as early as April.

Palo Alto, California-based Rubrik provides data security solutions to more than 6,100 customers including appliance maker Whirlpool, snacks and beverages giant PepsiCo and investment bank Goldman Sachs.

Founded in 2014 by venture capitalist Bipul Sinha, the company was valued at $4bn after Microsoft made an investment in 2021. Venture capital firms Greylock Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners are also investors in Rubrik.

The company, which was initially named ScaleData, competes with data management and protection vendors including Cohesity, Commvault, Veeam, IBM and Dell EMC.

Rubrik will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “RBRK”.

Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo Securities are among more than a dozen underwriters managing the IPO.

Reuters

Fragmented Europe to make new bid for US-style capital market

EU has 27 capital markets with maze of securities laws, taxes and standards
World
1 day ago

Alibaba scraps plans for Cainiao IPO

Chinese e-commerce group offers $3.75bn to buy all of logistics unit Cainiao
Companies
2 weeks ago

Adam Neumann submits more than $500m offer to buy back WeWork

Former CEO wants to buy back office-sharing company that fell into bankruptcy
Companies
2 weeks ago

Reddit targets up to $6bn valuation in US IPO

Social media company is seeking to raise up to $748m in closely watched listing
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel hails R15,000 ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Corobrik digs in on push against coal removal ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Tiger shakes up offerings for cash-strapped ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Barloworld’s share price soars after it issues a ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Kumba puts quality before quantity with Transnet ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

WATCH: WeBuyCars makes its JSE debut

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Once burnt, investors curb enthusiasm for India’s start-ups

Companies

German Reit DKR to delist from JSE

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.