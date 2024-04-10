Electronics group Ellies shutting down after 45 years
The company is going into liquidation but operating entities will continue in business rescue
10 April 2024 - 20:07
After trading for 45 years, Ellies Holdings is shutting down after a failed campaign to win over the local renewable energy market, a move that would have helped to address its heavy debt burden.
But Business Day understands that the operating entities, in essence the Ellies brand, will continue in business rescue until a business rescue plan is released in early May...
