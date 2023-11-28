Naspers to pay R1.6bn in dividends
The group is set to report interim earnings on Wednesday
28 November 2023 - 17:40
Naspers will pay out just more than R1.6bn in dividends for its past financial year, after the unwinding of a complex cross-holding structure between the group and international unit Prosus.
The structure was set up in 2021 via a share swap deal under which Prosus issued shares to buy just more than 45% of Naspers, effectively moving part of Naspers from Johannesburg to the Euronext in Amsterdam...
