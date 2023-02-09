Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Twitter found wanting in EU’s battle against disinformation

Twitter’s report lacks data and does not contain information on commitments to empower fact checkers, an EU official says

09 February 2023 - 10:20 Foo Yun Chee
Picture: Cienpies Design/ 123rf.com
Picture: Cienpies Design/ 123rf.com

Brussels — Elon Musk’s Twitter lagged behind Alphabet’s Google, Meta Platforms, Microsoft and TikTok in the fight against disinformation in the last six months, the European Commission said on Thursday, urging Twitter to step up its efforts.

The companies on Thursday presented progress reports on compliance with a beefed up EU code of practice on disinformation in the last six months.

The reports included data on how much advertising revenue the companies had averted from disinformation actors, the number or value of political advertisements accepted or rejected and instances of manipulative behaviours detected.

In 2022, the Commission strengthened the code by linking it to new online content rules known as the Digital Services Act, which allows regulators to fine companies as much as 6% of their global turnover for breaches. Independent digital services co-ordinators enforce the act and decide on penalties.

Commission vice-president for values and transparency Vera Jourova singled out Twitter for criticism.

“I am disappointed to see that Twitter’s report lags behind others and I expect a more serious commitment to their obligations stemming from the code,” she said in a statement.

The EU executive said Twitter’s report lacked data and did not contain information on commitments to empower fact checkers.

The next reports are due in July. The signatories to the code on Thursday launched a transparency centre allowing EU citizens, researchers and nongovernmental organisations to access online information about their efforts combating disinformation.

Reuters

Alphabet share rout after chatbot Bard error knocks $100bn off market value

Bard chatbot advertisement showed inaccurate information during a launch event in Paris
Companies
13 hours ago

Advertisers shun Twitter after Musk takeover

Ad spend fell by over 70% in December, research shows
Companies
2 weeks ago

Huge Microsoft cloud outage takes down Teams and Outlook

Tech giant says services have been restored after global networking outage knocks out cloud platform Azure
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Capitec’s chief risk officer, Nkosana Samuel ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sasol share rout wipes R13bn off its market value
Companies / Energy
3.
Coronation dividend unlikely after court rules it ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Ellies considers solar deals to lure customers
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Alphabet share rout after chatbot Bard error ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Seeing the 3D future

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.