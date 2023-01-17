Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN shares recover as Ghana talks continue

CEO Ralph Mupita calms investors’ nerves as new twist in tax audit emerges

17 January 2023 - 18:23 Mudiwa Gavaza

MTN shares recovered Monday’s losses on Tuesday after an investor call to quell fears over the group’s potential R13bn tax bill in Ghana, which the mobile operator says it will fight.

Apart from having paid its taxes for the disputed period, Africa’s largest mobile operator by subscribers says its position is backed by Swedish networking and telecommunications company Ericsson. So confident is the company that it has not set aside any provisions for the alleged back taxes...

