×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Rocking the AI Boat

JOHAN STEYN: Had any useful chats with a bot lately?

BL Premium
10 October 2022 - 15:25 Johan Steyn

It seems chatbots are everywhere these days. Open a web page or interact with a company on a mobile application and you are bound to see a popup encouraging you to ask a question. 

Artificial intelligence (AI) platforms mimic human communication and help people more easily interact with their service providers. These days we can interact with many such bots by speaking, a concept known as “conversational AI”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.