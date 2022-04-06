Harith sells share in MainOne for R4.7bn
The sale will include MainOne’s four data centres and its submarine cable network, which extends over 7,000km from Portugal, along the coast of West Africa
06 April 2022 - 09:57
Harith General Partners, which funds infrastructure development across Africa, has sold its stake in MainOne, one of West Africa’s largest communications services operators, to digital infrastructure company Equinix for $320m (R4.7bn).
Equinix, which is listed on the Nasdaq, said in a statement on Tuesday that the acquisition is part of its long-term strategy to become a leading digital infrastructure company in Nigeria, Ghana and the Ivory Coast...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now