Harith sells share in MainOne for R4.7bn The sale will include MainOne's four data centres and its submarine cable network, which extends over 7,000km from Portugal, along the coast of West Africa

Harith General Partners, which funds infrastructure development across Africa, has sold its stake in MainOne, one of West Africa’s largest communications services operators, to digital infrastructure company Equinix for $320m (R4.7bn).

Equinix, which is listed on the Nasdaq, said in a statement on Tuesday that the acquisition is part of its long-term strategy to become a leading digital infrastructure company in Nigeria, Ghana and the Ivory Coast...