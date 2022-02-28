Media24 sells majority of its KwaZulu-Natal businesses
28 February 2022 - 17:14
Naspers’s publishing unit, Media24, has sold the bulk of its operations in KwaZulu-Natal to Capital Newspapers for an undisclosed sum, it said on Monday.
A number of local publishers, including Caxton and Arena Holdings — owners of Business Day — have been restructuring in recent years due to falling print circulation and the shift to online news consumption and digital advertising. This has resulted in a some publications being shut down or sold, and consolidation in other areas. ..
