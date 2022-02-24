MTN reveals new look

Any major brand repositioning comes with inherent risk, and the bigger the brand the more open it is to criticism.

When Absa rebranded in 2018, many customers took to social media asking whether the money would not be better spent on reducing bank charges. Questions were also raised about what exactly its positioning line, "Africanacity", meant and how the word was pronounced. MTN’s substantial change this week has solicited similar questions about costs to the consumer.

Besides changes to its logo, MTN has replaced its old payoff line "Everywhere you go" with "Y’ello", a phrase that has been used before in its marketing communications.

Across all facets the rebrand is being driven by the Omnicom agency group, including the ad agency TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris.

At the heart of the change is an attempt to move the company’s positioning away from being just a mobile communications business to a digital and financial services player.

In response to questions from the FM, MTN says: "We have changed the way we see ourselves. We are refreshing our brand identity to align with our intent to provide digital solutions to support Africa’s progress … MTN wants to play its part in harnessing [the continent’s] potential and progress through driving digital and financial inclusion."