HBO and Warner deal could leave movie houses empty

The new deal between US film and television heavyweights HBO and Warner Brothers to release Hollywood movies for online streaming at the same time as in cinemas could threaten cinema groups such as SA’s Ster Kinekor and NuMetro already ravaged by Covid-19 lockdowns.

HBO and Warner Brothers signed a deal this week that will debut blockbuster films in cinemas at the same time as online streaming through the HBO Max service...