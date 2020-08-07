Companies / Telecoms & Technology

News Leader

WATCH: How telecom companies have weathered the Covid-19 storm

Nedbank CIB’s Preshendran Odayar talks to Business Day TV about telecoms companies

07 August 2020 - 10:25 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RA2 STUDIO
Picture: 123RF/RA2 STUDIO

Telecommunications firms have benefited from Covid-19 lockdowns as more people made use of digital channels to stay connected. Business Day TV caught up with Nedbank CIB's Preshendran Odayar for more insight.

Italian government interrupts Telecom Italia board meeting to delay sale to KKR

Ministers sent  a request for a one-month delay just as executives were about to approve the deal
Companies
1 day ago

Cell C defaults on R3bn loans again but S&P status is intact

The mobile network operator says the non-payment is not a surprise to its lenders and it can still become a profitable, innovative player
Companies
2 days ago

Shuter’s successor at MTN will have to do more than fight fires, say analysts

As Rob Shuter moves to the UK, the new MTN Group CEO is expected to be announced in the next four to eight weeks
Companies
4 days ago

MTN’s Rob Shuter appointed CEO of BT Enterprise

As Shuter moves to the UK, the new MTN Group CEO is expected to be announced in the next four to eight weeks
Companies
6 days ago

Telkom’s BCX can take advantage of working-from-home trend

With many professionals working from home, large conferences have also become a virtual affair
Companies
1 week ago

