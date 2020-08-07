News Leader
WATCH: How telecom companies have weathered the Covid-19 storm
Nedbank CIB’s Preshendran Odayar talks to Business Day TV about telecoms companies
07 August 2020 - 10:25
Telecommunications firms have benefited from Covid-19 lockdowns as more people made use of digital channels to stay connected. Business Day TV caught up with Nedbank CIB's Preshendran Odayar for more insight.
