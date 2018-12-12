Naspers’s stake in Tencent Music is worth a Tiger Brands

Naspers’s stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group is worth nearly the same as Tiger Brands’ entire market value, going by the Chinese music streaming service’s initial public offering (IPO) in the US on Tuesday.

“The size and scale of Tencent Music is very impressive — through its stake in Tencent, Naspers will have at least 16% exposure to this fabulous business,” Vestact portfolio manager Byron Lotter said in a note to clients on Wednesday. “How lucky we are to have access to such scale.” A 16% stake is worth about R49bn, he said.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Tencent Music and its existing investors, including rival streaming service Spotify, had raised about $1.1bn after pricing its IPO at the bottom of end of its target.

The parties sold 82-million American depository shares at $13 apiece, meaning Tencent Music would debut at a valuation of about $21.3bn (R305bn). Standard Bank, a top-10 constituent on the JSE, was valued at R283bn on Wednesday.

Lotter said the IPO was priced at the bottom end “thanks to market volatility, especially regarding anything related to China. Having read through the prospectus it is hard to determine how much of the business Tencent will still own. Before the listing they owned 61.6%, but they will still maintain control.”

Naspers, meanwhile, is trying to shake off its image as a mere proxy for Tencent, its main asset. CEO Bob van Dijk told Business Day in November that the company, which has a cash pile of $8.7bn, has a strong pipeline of potential deals and aims to take advantage of declining asset prices.

Naspers said at the time that core headline earnings in the six months to end-September grew 39% to $1.7bn thanks to a healthier e-commerce business and Tencent.

The classifieds unit turned profitable for the first time, while the broader e-commerce business, which Naspers has been investing heavily into using funds from MultiChoice and Tencent, reduced trading losses by more than a third to $209m.

Naspers was trading 1.3% higher at R2,886.84 late Wednesday morning.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za