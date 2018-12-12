Tencent Music sets $1.1bn IPO as the market dances around

“The pricing is primarily due to weak general market sentiment,” said Vey-Sern Ling, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “The secondary reason is market scepticism about music streaming platforms, due to the poor experience with Spotify, which is below its IPO price.”

The deal adds to the $8bn raised in US first-time share sales by Chinese companies this year, more than double the same period in 2017, data compiled by Bloomberg show. It’s the biggest year for mainland firms since 2014, when Alibaba Group priced the world’s largest IPO, the data shows. In the coming year, major tech corporations from Uber to China’s ByteDance are said to be considering IPOs — both to raise capital and offer long-standing backers an exit.

Tencent Music, the online-music arm of China’s largest social-media company, had been one of the year’s most anticipated first-time share sales. Its growth in China mirrors inroads by Spotify in the US, where streaming has helped music sales grow at their fastest rate since the 1990s.

The Chinese company however has a more diverse business. It focuses on three main experiences: online music through products such as QQ Music that also help users discover tunes; online karaoke sites such as WeSing, where people can sing virtually with friends, celebrities or strangers; and live-streamed performances. The company counted 872-million monthly active users, combining the music service and social entertainment platform, in the three months ended in June.

Its net income more than tripled in the first nine months of the year to $394m, while revenue nearly doubled to about $2bn, according to an exchange filing. Its platforms are becoming important vehicles for pop stars such as Katy Perry and Rihanna to reach a Chinese audience, alongside home-grown artists such as Jason Zhang and Joker Xue.

Investors “do not fully understand that Tencent Music has a very different business model than Spotify, which allows it to make sustainable profits”, Ling said.

Major shareholders include Tencent, which owned roughly 59% before the offering. Spotify held about 8.9%, the filing shows. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are among the underwriters of the offering.

