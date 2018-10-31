Cartrack targets 1-million subscribers in next year

Vehicle tracking and fleet management specialist Cartrack Holdings is confident of locking in more than 1-million subscribers in its next financial year.

Reporting interim results to end August on Wednesday, Cartrack CEO Zak Calisto said the group was still seeing demand for its solutions from both corporations and consumers in SA and its global markets.

In the interim period Cartrack grew its subscriber base 28% to 849,772 — representing an acceleration in the 21% compound growth rate in subscribers notched up over the past six years.

Calisto said the robust performance was driven mainly by the surge in demand from business for Cartrack’s Software-as-a-Service platform and its ability to process data.

He noted the growth boded well for future revenue generation —with 73% of the subscriber base joining Cartrack in the past 36 months.

“By the end of this financial year to end-February 2019, there is an outside chance we will break the 1-million subscriber mark. But I’m 100% certain this will be achieved in the next financial year.”

Although Cartrack stressed significant investment in research and development, the interim period showed a further improvement in operating margins to 34% from 32% in 2017. Calisto stressed that the group continued to identify and seize opportunities to realise economies of scale and maximise operating efficiencies.

Cartrack also disclosed that annuity income increased by 27% to represent 93% of the R766m generated in total revenue. Operating profit increased more than 30% to R263m with headline basic earnings up 28% at about 58c a share.

In the regional review, Cartrack disclosed the core South African segment saw annuity revenue increasing 26% to R519m with subscribers growing by 30%.

Calisto pointed out that the big contributors to this organic growth were the realisation of a strong sales pipeline, investment in operating capacity and an effective distribution strategy.

He contended that the South African market remained underpenetrated in both the corporate and consumer segments — despite SA having one of the highest telematic penetration rates in the world. A telematic system includes vehicle location using GPS.

Asia Pacific — now Cartracks’ second largest market — managed to boost annuity revenue up 54% to R72 as a result of a 43% growth in subscribers.

Calisto said the Asia Pacific segment remained “considerably underpenetrated” due to fragmented market participants delivering entry-level telematics offerings. “This trend presents Cartrack with the opportunity to utilise its advanced and more sophisticated, reliable products and customer-centric services to gain market share.”

