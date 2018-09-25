Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PRODUCT UPDATES

Microsoft offers a raft of updates and new services in security, AI

25 September 2018 - 05:04 Dina Bass
Satya Nadella. Picture: REUTERS
Satya Nadella. Picture: REUTERS
Image:

Seattle Microsoft unveiled a raft of product updates and new services in security, artificial intelligence (AI) and other areas as the company tries to sustain the growth of its Azure cloud and Office software businesses.

At its Ignite conference for IT pros on Monday, CEO Satya Nadella said it is spending $40m to put its AI products to work in helping refugees, children and disaster response with bodies such as the World Bank.

Called AI for Humanitarian Action, the five-year programme is the latest part of the company’s AI for Good initiative begun last year.

One program will provide computer vision and facial modeling tools to help surgeons improve cleft palate surgeries for needy kids. The company will also work with the United Nations and World Bank to use AI and data-modeling software for disaster forecasting so the agencies can have supplies in place ahead of time.

"AI can be a gamechanger in helping aid response," said Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith, whose unit will oversee the program.

Microsoft General Manager John Kahan, who had been leading a team of data scientists tracking key performance metrics for the company’s executive team, will oversee the new program and report to Smith. Kahan, who lost a baby son to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, had also been using data science to find new approaches to SIDS prevention. That program will become part of AI for Humanitarian Action.

Bloomberg

Goldman support allows for fintech dynamo Jumo’s Asian growth

Led by Goldman Sachs’s first-time investment in the company, the rapidly growing global firm raises $52m
Companies
6 days ago

How telecommunications stocks have taken a beating in 2018

Blue Label leads the decline in telco sector in which the four largest players are trading near multiyear lows
Companies
6 days ago

Naspers’s OLX revs its engine with Webuycars deal

The online classifieds business says it will invest R1.4bn in the local vehicle-purchasing service
Companies
6 days ago

How Apple is set to take a bite out of Swiss watch market

The tech giant has rapidly gained share in the watch market and in 2018 will come close to matching worldwide sales of Swiss-made watches, says CCS ...
Companies
11 days ago

Ayo Technology makes first major acquisition since listing

The firm has struggled to finalise deals amid negative reports about its lofty listing valuation
Companies
13 days ago

ICT sector faces flat growth as SA stalls

Consolidation and minimal growth in the next five years predicted
Companies
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Barrick Gold to buy Randgold Resources in $18.3bn ...
Companies / Mining
2.
WATCH | Santam experts talk about the biggest ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Steinhoff reassures lenders its forensic probe ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Clicks CEO calls it a day after 13 years at the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Steinhoff International needs funding to turn ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.