Warren Buffett gets a bigger slice of Apple

Omaha — Billionaire Warren Buffett has been buying a boatload of Apple shares and suggested on Saturday that he would buy even more shares at the right price.

At Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting, Buffett credited Apple with developing "extremely sticky" products to which consumers become attached and endorsed Apple’s decision to buy back its own stock, saying it was the technology company’s most productive use of cash.

"We would love to see Apple go down in price," Buffett said.

Berkshire is Apple’s third-largest shareholder, behind Vanguard Group and BlackRock.

"I’m delighted to see them repurchasing shares," Buffett said, just two days after he revealed having bought 75-million additional Apple shares, and four days after Apple said it might repurchase $100bn in stock. At the end of 2017, Berkshire had 165.3-million shares.

"I love the idea of having our 5%, or whatever it is, maybe grow to 6% or 7% without our laying out a dime."

Buffett said it was a mistake that he had not thought Alphabet’s Google and Amazon.com made sense as investments for Berkshire.