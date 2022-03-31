Target to let shoppers use food stamps for online orders

New York — Target is preparing to let shoppers use food stamps to pay for online orders, following in the footsteps of Walmart and Amazon.com, in a move that could help the nation’s seventh-largest retailer gain market share among lower-income shoppers.

About 21.7-million US households use food stamps, which mostly restrict payments to cold food items, nonalcoholic beverages and seeds and plants.

Target said last week that it will begin to accept payment online with food stamps, tentatively starting in late April, through a service offered by Shipt, its delivery arm.

Offering food-stamp payment for online orders could help it fill a long-time gap in its e-commerce strategy and reach households that might otherwise purchase groceries at so-called “dollar store” chains, or at Walmart.

Walmart and Amazon.com already accept purchases with food stamps on their websites since 2019 as part of a programme with the US department of agriculture, which distributes food stamps. Grocery delivery service Instacart also offers the option.

Taking the long view

Still, even though Target has lost the early-mover advantage, investors and industry watchers were positive about the move. Accepting food-stamp payments online could build customer loyalty and help it sell other products, said David Klink, senior equity analyst at Huntington Private Bank, which holds over $30-million in Target shares.

“Target is kind of taking the long view, saying you can use your food stamps now,” he said. “But maybe at some point you won't depend on food stamps and you'll remember that Target was there for your various shopping needs.”

“I wouldn't call it a game-changer, but I think it is important,” Klink added.