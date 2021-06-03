Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Competition Commission serves up disappointment for Grand Parade

Competition Commission deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu talks to Business Day TV

03 June 2021 - 07:27 Business Day TV
Grand Parade’s hope of selling its struggling Burger King assets to Emerging Capital Partners (ECP) for almost R500,000 has been dashed.

The Competition Commission has prohibited the sale due to ECP’s lack of diversity, arguing that the deal would not serve the public’s interest.

Business Day TV spoke to Hardin Ratshisusu, deputy commissioner of the Competition Commission, for more detail.

