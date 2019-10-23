News Leader
WATCH: How Pick n Pay’s turnaround plan paid off
Independent analyst Syd Vianello talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s interim performance
23 October 2019 - 10:20
Retailer Pick n Pay released its interim numbers on Tuesday, posting an almost 10% rise in earnings as the group’s turnaround strategy paid off and helped to offset a poor performance in its rest of Africa division.
Meanwhile, the company’s gross profit margin has advanced to 19.8% from 18.8%.
Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Syd Vianello about the retailer’s interim performance in context of the country’s current retail climate.