Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: How Pick n Pay’s turnaround plan paid off

Independent analyst Syd Vianello talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s interim performance

23 October 2019 - 10:20 Business Day TV
Pick n Pay. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Pick n Pay. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Retailer Pick n Pay released its interim numbers on Tuesday, posting an almost 10% rise in earnings as the group’s turnaround strategy paid off and helped to offset a poor performance in its rest of Africa division.

Meanwhile, the company’s gross profit margin has advanced to 19.8% from 18.8%.

Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Syd Vianello about the retailer’s interim performance in context of the country’s current retail climate.

Double-digit profit growth for Pick n Pay as turnaround plan pays off

Group ups its interim dividend, saying its focus on costs and quality within its supply chain is working
Companies
1 day ago

Pick n Pay shares at best level in nearly four months on strong results

The grocer posted a 6% increase in turnover and a 12.5% improvement in trading profit, partly thanks to using data analytics
Companies
17 hours ago

Focus on Brexit debate leaves JSE quiet

UK MPs are expected to debate Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill over the next three days
Markets
1 day ago

JSE could get a boost on Tuesday from US-China trade war optimism

Positive US corporate earnings, reduced chances of a no-deal Brexit and hope regarding a US-China trade war deal may give the local bourse a lift
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower with miners leading losses

Statistics SA is expected to release the consumer price index for September on Wednesday
Markets
17 hours ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.