Cosatu’s strong-arm tactics behind PIC bailout of Edcon

Cosatu signalled a “massive fight” with the ANC if the state-owned fund manager failed to rescue SA’s second-largest clothing retailer, Edcon Holdings.

A week after a senior labour union official sent an e-mail on February 22 to the country’s then deputy finance minister, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) led a R2.7bn investment in Edcon, two people with direct knowledge of the situation said. The decision ran counter to the recommendations of PIC’s investment professionals, the people said.

The previously unreported incident highlights concern that some investment decisions at the fund manager are driven by political considerations. President Cyril Ramaphosa has made curbing corruption a key part of his drive to resuscitate the economy.

The PIC, which manages more than R2-trillion of mainly government worker pensions, is being scrutinised by a judicial commission following allegations of interference in investments ranging from newspapers to coal mines. The Pretoria-based company, Africa’s biggest fund manager, is responsible for the pensions of more than 1-million state employees.

“If they don’t have an investment case there is a problem,” said Asief Mohamed, chief investment officer at Cape Town-based Aeon Investment Management. “I am concerned that investments are not made on a risk and return basis.”

The e-mail came from Matthew Parks, Cosatu parliamentary co-ordinator, to Mondli Gungubele, who in addition to being deputy finance minister was chair of the PIC at the time. Parks complained the fund was “dragging its feet” with regard to a bailout of Edcon.

In the e-mail, seen by Bloomberg, Parks warned of conflict between Cosatu, the PIC and the ANC and thousands of job cuts if the deal didn’t take place. Parks, in a telephone interview on Thursday, confirmed sending the e-mail and said it was one of many he sent on the issue to Gungubele.

Gungubele didn’t answer a call made to his mobile phone or respond to a text message.

“Our members are furious at how long this is taking to be concluded,” Parks said in the February 22 e-mail. “We are pleading with you, comrade deputy minister, to intervene to ensure the PIC investment committee does meet, quorate and the PIC signs the final lock-up agreement.”

Edcon announced on March 1 that it secured the money from lenders, landlords and the PIC, which used money it manages on behalf of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, in exchange for equity in the company. That allowed the retailer to stay in business and protect jobs.